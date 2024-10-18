VIDEO: Coyote stopping for a sip

Rose De Dan has shared interesting wildlife views from her “Wild Reiki Spa” garden camera in Belvidere before – this time, a coyote stopping for a drink. Rose says, “I am at least able to let my neighbors know, and it sounds like they are all keeping their cats on house arrest at night. I know I am! My cat Tamerlan showed up as a starving adult stray tomcat (now neutered) and it has been quite the process getting him to accept staying in since he had never been in a house before. Now he sleeps with me, but as the daylight wanes it is getting harder to keep moving his curfew up…” We share coyote videos and photos (scroll through the archive here) for awareness and education, not alarm; here’s one of many info-sheets with advice on co-existing with them.