UPDATE: Admiral Way hit-run crash

9:32 PM: Thanks to those who’ve sent photos of this crash at Admiral Way/57th SW this past hour. No major injuries reported. But police are looking for the driver of the Honda Fit, who reportedly walked away from the scene, which is what makes it a hit-run. Police told dispatch the car is registered to someone who lives nearby. They also reported that a gun was found/seen inside. The car will be impounded. An SDOT crew is being summoned to clean up a fluid spill.

10:16 PM: Police just told dispatch that Admiral Way has fully reopened. We’re checking with SFD re: injuries.