SUNDAY PREVIEW: Map and schedule for 2024 Fauntleroy Fall Festival

Tomorrow’s biggest West Seattle event is the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, stretching across multiple venues on both sides of the 9100 block of California SW. Here’s the official map:

And here’s the schedule for all the events packed into three fun hours, 2-5 pm:

The full list of everything you’ll find is page 2 of this PDF that includes the map and schedule you’ll see above. Everything is free except the food that vendors are selling. And if you’re making a cake for the decoration contest/cake trot, be sure to drop it at the Fauntleroy UCC Fellowship Hall by 1 pm!