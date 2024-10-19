West Seattle, Washington

SUNDAY PREVIEW: Map and schedule for 2024 Fauntleroy Fall Festival

October 19, 2024 8:40 pm
Tomorrow’s biggest West Seattle event is the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, stretching across multiple venues on both sides of the 9100 block of California SW. Here’s the official map:

And here’s the schedule for all the events packed into three fun hours, 2-5 pm:

The full list of everything you’ll find is page 2 of this PDF that includes the map and schedule you’ll see above. Everything is free except the food that vendors are selling. And if you’re making a cake for the decoration contest/cake trot, be sure to drop it at the Fauntleroy UCC Fellowship Hall by 1 pm!

