BAKERS! Here’s how your cake(s) can be in Sunday’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival

(WSB photo, cake-contest entries, last Sunday)

In our previous preview of the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, we noted we were awaiting details of how to participate in this year’s cake-decorating contest. We have them now, in case you’re interested in baking/decorating. Just bring your entry to the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) on festival day – Sunday, October 20 – by 1 pm, no advance registration necessary. All ages welcome; there are three categories for entries – beginning, intermediate, advanced. All entries will be considered donations for the “cake trot” that follows – but first, festivalgoers will get to vote, 2 pm to 3 pm, with winners announced at 3:15 pm, and the cake trot starting at 3:30 pm, running until they’re out of cakes! (The festival itself runs 2-5 pm Sunday.)