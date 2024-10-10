SING! Local choir invites you to open rehearsals

The Boeing Employees Choir, which rehearses in West Seattle, is inviting singers to any of three upcoming open rehearsals. Despite the name, you do not have to be a Boeing employee to join. The rehearsals are at American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska), at 6:30 pm October 15, 22, and 29. If you’re interested in participating on one of those dates, they’d love to hear from you at president@boeingchoir.org – but RSVP isn’t mandatory. The choir has openings in all sections; read more about it here.