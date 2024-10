7:26 PM: SFD and SPD are on the way to the 6400 block of High Point Drive for a reported person with a gunshot wound in the back/lower abdomen. Police believe they’re looking for two shooters – so far described only as “two Black males with handguns, one in a gray sweater.”

7:34 PM: They’re believed to have “left the scene in a vehicle,” police have told dispatch. The victim is being taken to Harborview Medical Center.