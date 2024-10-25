READER REPORTS: Runaway trailer; abandoned-likely-stolen car

Two reader reports:

RUNAWAY TRAILER: Mike is hoping you know whose trailer hit his car:

At 9:50 a.m. a truck with construction utility trailer driving southbound on 38th Ave SW between Juneau and Raymond hit a speed bump and the trailer disconnected from the truck which then crashed into a vehicle parked on the street. The damage is considerable. The contents of the trailer consisted of drywall and mint green painted wood which is clearly from a remodel project in the area. Are you or a neighbor doing construction? A policy report has been filed and the trailer impounded. There are no plates on the trailer and there is an investigation to locate the contractor.