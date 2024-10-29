West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Henry’s scaring something up for you

October 29, 2024 6:52 pm
If you’re making your plan for Thursday night, add Henry‘s house! His mom Heather tells us why:

My 11-year-old son Henry is obsessed with Halloween, and has built an elaborate haunted house in our back yard.

You’re invited to our Haunted House! We will have a Spooky Porch with candy for littles, and Henry has really gone all out this year (with the help of his dad) to build a very scary Haunted House in the back yard, with very kind input from Chris, who hosts Meeds Manor, around the corner – come to both! We are on the corner of 47th & Hanford. For kids 10 or older – no snakes or spiders, but plenty of other scary stuff – and it will take 5 minutes (or less) to go through it. We welcome donations to the West Seattle Food Bank, and it’s free to enter. On Halloween, 6-9 PM!

We still have decoration pics to show tonight, too – stand by!

  • Bill#1 October 29, 2024 (7:24 pm)
    No snakes or Spiders??????Too cold for snakes – they are hibernating already!Spiders on the other hand — are on the prowl!  Heh! Heh! Heh!They are running out of bugs!

