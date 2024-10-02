In case you wondered too: That’s a Seattle Kraken tentacle

Thanks to Conwell for the photo. If you see that unusual protrusion outside Easy Street Records – it’s an inflatable “tentacle,” part of a Seattle Kraken promotion. We got a note from the team saying they were placing various promotional curiosities around West Seattle and the rest of the region, looking ahead to the hockey team’s home opener next week. The Kraken also had planned to place another “tentacle” at Admiral Pub, and there’s an inflatable bobblehead outside The Westy (added after comments: on Alki too).