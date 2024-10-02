West Seattle, Washington

In case you wondered too: That’s a Seattle Kraken tentacle

October 2, 2024 1:44 pm
Thanks to Conwell for the photo. If you see that unusual protrusion outside Easy Street Records – it’s an inflatable “tentacle,” part of a Seattle Kraken promotion. We got a note from the team saying they were placing various promotional curiosities around West Seattle and the rest of the region, looking ahead to the hockey team’s home opener next week. The Kraken also had planned to place another “tentacle” at Admiral Pub, and there’s an inflatable bobblehead outside The Westy (added after comments: on Alki too).

  • B October 2, 2024 (1:45 pm)
    Is the Matt Beniers lifesize bobblehead on Alki a part of this? 

  • Vee October 2, 2024 (1:48 pm)
    Inflatable kraken player on alki across from cactus

    • WSB October 2, 2024 (2:50 pm)
      Sorry, that was on their list too, described as “Birthplace of Seattle Monument Alki Beach”

