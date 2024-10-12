FOLLOWUP: West Seattle has one drive-up/ride-up mailbox back

With ballot-mailing season just days away, we checked for the first time in a while to see if either of West Seattle’s drive-up/ride-up post-office mailboxes had been returned. The photo above is from the Westwood post office (2721 SW Trenton), where this box’s predecessor had been removed for repairs last month. Note that the new box is the bigger old-style drive-up/ride-up type. We also checked at the West Seattle Junction post office (4412 California SW), which has been without an outdoor mailbox since the last one was stolen almost a year ago. Still no replacement, though a USPS spokesperson told us last month that they do intend to install a new one but were still waiting for it (we’ll check back with her next week after the holiday).