FOLLOWUP: SDOT says Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project is officially complete

(SDOT photos)

After two and a half months of intermittent work by night and day, SDOT has announced this morning that the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project – on the West Seattle Bridge extension between Highway 99 and I-5 – is officially complete.

SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson summarizes, “Between July and October 2024, we repaired all of the damaged pavement on the deck’s surface, which was prone to potholes and ‘alligator skin’ cracking. Crews repaved the bridge deck with a synthetic polyester concrete to help ensure it remains in good condition over time. We also made drainage improvements and bridge deck repairs on the westbound lanes.” The project cost $7.5 million, much of that covered by grants, including federal money on which we reported in 2022. Most of the work was on the older eastbound side of the SSV.