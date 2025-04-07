WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gun charge after 56 warrants; bag-toting bandit

Two items in West Seattle Crime Watch:

GUN CHARGE: Those photos are from charging documents in a case stemming from an incident we noted three weeks ago. Police found three people inside a parked car on 35th SW that had been stolen in a carjacking on Airport Way three days earlier; our initial report focused on one of them, a man who was accused of violating an order to stay away from a woman who was one of the other two people in the car. Turns out that the most serious charge in the case so far was filed against the third person, a 52-year-old man with a significant criminal record, who police say was actually in the driver’s seat:. Jerry E. Legate (who’s described as having multiple aliases) is charged with first-degree unlawful gun possession because of what’s in the photo above. An excerpt from the charging papers filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:

A review of the defendant’s Judicial Access Browser System (JABS) page shows that he has had 31 misdemeanor warrants and 25 superior court warrants since 1992. Despite the defendant’s most recent felony conviction being for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree in 2022, the defendant was found in possession of a rifle with what was ostensibly a home-made suppressor duct taped to end of the barrel. Of even greater concern than the defendant’s inability to abide the numerous orders prohibiting him from possessing firearms is the fact that this particular firearm matches the description of one used three days earlier to carjack the owner of the stolen vehicle of which the defendant was likewise found in possession.

As a result of all that, prosecutors asked for $150,000 bail, and that’s what’s listed on the docket for Legate, who was scheduled to be arraigned today.

