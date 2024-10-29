ELECTION 2024: Ballot-return update; building a watch-party list

Two election notes tonight, with one week to go until Election Day:

BALLOT-RETURN UPDATE: Have you sent your ballot in yet? Twelve percent more of Seattle’s voters have since we last mentioned it – 35.4 percent of ballots have been received. We’re even beating that here in the 34th Legislative District (which also includes Vashon and Maury Islands and White Center) – 36.5 percent of ballots are in, 56 percent of those by dropbox, 43 percent by USPS mail. Here again is the list of dropbox locations, with four in West Seattle.

HAVING AN ELECTION-NIGHT WATCH PARTY? With one week until voting ends and counting begins, it’s time to ask the big question: Who’s having a public watch party? Are community members welcome? What time? Several readers have asked, and we want to know for coverage-planning purposes, too. You can reply in a comment below, and/or email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!