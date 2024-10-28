West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: West Seattle gas-station murder suspect turns himself in

October 28, 2024 10:18 am
Last week, police circulated those images of a man they say was “involved” in the shooting death of 53-year-old Oton Garcia Ruiz at the Shree’s Truck Stop gas station in southeast West Seattle two weeks ago. Today, they say the 26-year-old suspect is in custody after turning himself in at SPD headquarters downtown. Police allege the deadly shooting was random – that the shots were fired in the gas station “with disregard” for whomever might have been in the bullets’ path. We’re working to find information about the suspect’s background and status.

  • CarDriver October 28, 2024 (10:22 am)
    WSB. As you’re all knowing how common is this for a suspect whose picture has been shown to turn themselves in rather than be found and arrested? Seems to me that it’s quite rare.

    • WSB October 28, 2024 (11:09 am)
      Impossible to find that kind of stat but I can even recall at least one case where a suspect’s mother saw security images and turned in her son.

  • momosmom October 28, 2024 (10:56 am)
    WOW random shooting?!?!?!  Was it to show off to prove he is a “man” WTH where do these random shooters think bullets are going to go, do they think once they leave the barrel they’ll just melt into thin air?! I’m glad he did the right thing and turned himself in and my condolences the innocent victims family and friends.

  • John October 28, 2024 (10:57 am)
    My jaw dropped….    He obviously saw those photos and knew he’d be running the rest of his life.   It’ll be interesting to hear his story of the event.

