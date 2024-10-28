CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: West Seattle gas-station murder suspect turns himself in

Last week, police circulated those images of a man they say was “involved” in the shooting death of 53-year-old Oton Garcia Ruiz at the Shree’s Truck Stop gas station in southeast West Seattle two weeks ago. Today, they say the 26-year-old suspect is in custody after turning himself in at SPD headquarters downtown. Police allege the deadly shooting was random – that the shots were fired in the gas station “with disregard” for whomever might have been in the bullets’ path. We’re working to find information about the suspect’s background and status.