COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until Fauntleroy Fall Festival. What you’ll see, and how to help

(WSB photo, 2023 Fauntleroy Fall Festival)

No major events this weekend, so we’ll take some time looking ahead to what’s next – including the Fauntleroy Fall Festival! Organizers have sent a reminder of what you’ll find at this free festival, plus a request for help in filling up the volunteer roster:

We are a little bit over 2 weeks away from the Fauntleroy Fall Festival. This year’s Festival is Sunday, October 20th from 2-5 pm and will feature a number of annual favorites — bunny petting zoo, birdhouse building, pumpkin decorating, bouncy houses, live music, arts & crafts, much more.

As always, our event is free to the community, except for our food vendors. Come join us at The Hall at Fauntleroy, Fauntleroy YMCA, Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, and Fauntleroy Church. We are very grateful to our sponsors to keep this event free to the community including Birdhouse, Endolyne Joe’s, DSquared Hospitality, Garden Coaching Solutions, Hazelwood, Wildwood Market, Fauntleroy Church UCC, Fauntleroy Children’s Center, and the Fauntleroy Community Association.

We are still looking for a few last volunteers to help out with the festival; please feel free to sign up to help make the event a success.