WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 34 notes!

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what to know for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – but first, traffic reminders:

SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT, 1ST AVE. S. BRIDGE, AND … Resurfacing work continues on the Spokane Street Viaduct (continuation of West Seattle Bridge between 99 and I-5), so the eastbound lanes are scheduled to be closed all weekend – that COULD end early, so check cameras before you go … Also, the 1st Ave. S. Bridge is scheduled to have two southbound lane closures now until noon today, for maintenance … And if you’re leaving the peninsula, review these alerts (including the 520 bridge across Lake Washington) first!

Now the events:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

THE MISSING PIECE TURNS 4: 9 am-10 pm, The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW) celebrates its fourth anniversary with a variety of special offerings and sales – details in our calendar listing.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: 9 am at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), free community meditation – RSVP here.

INTRODUCTORY TRAINING ON TRANSFORMATIVE JUSTICE: 9 am-5 pm daylong training at Westside Unitarian Universalist (7141 California SW), community invited to learn “caring ways to engage with community relationship, conflict and trust-building.” More information, including registration links, in our calendar listing.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: West Seattle has TWO farmers’ markets every weekend right now! Start your market shopping with this one – your weekly Saturday opportunity to go get fresh food from growers and makers – 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more, continuing weekly through late October! (9421 18th SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE MINI ALZHEIMER’S WALK: Not going downtown for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s? Join the West Seattle Caregivers Support Group for an unofficial walk around Gatewood. Meet at 39th/Holden by 10 am. Free and friendly … wear purple if you can.

WEST SEATTLE ECO-FAIR: As previewed here, it’s your second annual chance to talk with local advocates and organizations about what you can do to make a difference in our beloved planet’s environmental challenges. 10 am-2 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (35th/Myrtle), highlighted by Jeff Renner speaking at noon.

READY FREDDY PREP PARTY: Don’t miss a free chance to get in the spirit of Preparedness Month before it’s over! 10 am-10:45 am “prep party” with Alice Kuder from Just In Case, at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW) – our calendar listing has RSVP info.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER, WITH THE OTTER PUP: Summer gardening season isn’t over yet! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm. Plus: The Otter Pup is open by the center, with coffee, ice cream, and other treats!

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

DREAM DINNERS TEST KITCHEN PARTY: 11 am-1 pm, learn about solving the perennial “what’s for dinner?” problem at Dream Dinners West Seattle‘s Test Kitchen Party, previewed here (with info on RSVPing via text). Dream Dinners is on the east side of outer Jefferson Square (4701 41st SW).

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Bonus Saturday session of long-distance get-out-the-vote advocacy, noon-2 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

OKTOBERFEST AT THE GOOD SOCIETY: 12 pm-10 pm, street party to celebrate Oktoberfest, with beer, food, even a costume contest at 5 pm. (California/Lander)

OKTOBERFEST AT THE BEER JUNCTION: 12 pm-midnight, the three-day celebration continues, with “brats, beer, pretzels,” more. (4511 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the new West Duwamish Greenbelt exhibit! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

DOG ICE-CREAM SOCIAL: Noon-2 pm at Mud Bay (2611 California SW) as part of Neighborhood Pet Store Day festivities.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

\NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SONG CIRCLE: 1-3 pm, monthly gathering with Sandra – details in our calendar listing, including how to contact her to get the location.

BIKE RIDE: As part of Oktoberfest, The Beer Junction is organizing a Bike Club ride, “all bodies welcome,” 2 pm, meet behind the store (4511 California SW).

BURGER PLANET ANNIVERSARY PARTY: 3-7 pm, the White Center restaurant (9614 14th SW) celebrates its first anniversary with a costume contest, gaming tournament, costume contest, and more – details in our calendar listing.

SAVE THE MIGHTY WURLITZER! 2 SHOWS: As previewed here – at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), two benefit shows today/tonight will raise money to help preserve the historic hall’s organ – 4 pm and 6:30 pm. At last check some tickets remained for both – buy yours here.

‘ROCK BLOCK TO SOOTHE YOUR SOUL’: 3-band lineup at Tim’s Tavern (9655 16th SW) in White Center, doors open 6 pm: 7 pm Actual Wolf, 8 pm Any Given Session, 9 pm Seola Station. $15/door.

AT THE SKYLARK: Monthly “West End Girls” West Seattle drag extravaganza! 7 pm doors, 8 pm show, ticket info here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

GUARDS AT THE TAJ: “Dark comedy” in its third weekend at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm – get tickets here.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Repoman. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday is for singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event is welcome to a spot on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!