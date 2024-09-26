WEEKEND PREVIEW: 2024 West Seattle Eco-Fair will spotlight action you can take – plus Jeff Renner

Think global, act local. You’ve probably heard that many times. It especially rings true for things you can do to help the environment – for example, catching rainwater with a cistern, like the one above that we saw last night outside Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. It was installed via RainWise, one of the programs and organizations you can learn about at this year’s West Seattle Eco-Fair, set for 10 am-2 pm Saturday (September 28) at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (35th/Myrtle). The fair also will feature a talk at noon by retired KING 5 TV meteorologist Jeff Renner; organizers say he’ll discuss “the impact that climate change and other environmental issues are likely to have globally and in the Pacific Northwest, and what he believes we are called to do in response.” The Eco-Fair is presented by the Care for Creation Ministry of Holy Rosary and OLG Catholic parishes, with assistance from Peace Lutheran Church and other congregations. Here’s the list of exhibitors – which might be even longer by Saturday, we’re told:

A Cleaner Alki

Climate Reality Project — King County

Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition

Earth Ministry

Nordstrom BEAUTYCYCLE

Plant Amnesty

RainWise

Ridge to River Project

West Seattle Bike Connections

West Seattle Food Bank

Wolf Haven International

Admission is free and everyone’s welcome. One of the organizers, Vince Stricherz, adds, “Our hope is to make this an ongoing event with an organizational base that grows well beyond our two Catholic parishes to involve other churches and possibly even civic groups. The environmental issues we see today aren’t going away any time soon, so we hope to keep everyone in West Seattle connected with good information and ideas of how they can make a difference.”