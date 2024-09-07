Want to sing in a choir? Two in West Seattle are looking for new singers!

Two announcements we’ve received recently:

ALKI UCC OPEN CHOIR REHEARSAL: Tomorrow (Sunday, September 8) at 11:30 am, you’re invited to sing with the Alki UCC Choir in an open-to-all rehearsal starting the fall season with Music Director Stephen Anthony Rawson. The church’s announcement says, “All are welcome, regardless of experience, age, faith or non-faith. Join us to sing new and well-loved songs in a variety of musical styles, including traditional hymns, spirituals and gospel. Come once … keep coming back … there are no auditions or commitments.” Questions? music@alkiucc.org – the church is at 6115 SW Hinds.

WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN RECRUITMENT: This announcement isn’t date-specific, so if you’re interested, you can reach out as soon as you’re ready to find out more:

The choir of West Side Presbyterian Church in West Seattle is welcoming singers to join us who love to sing in our community. The choir sings in the beautiful sanctuary space at WSPC and is also joined by an orchestra ensemble for festival services. For more information about how to join our welcoming and vibrant group of people, please reach out to Music Director Anthony Spain at anthonys@wspc.org

WSPC is at 3601 California SW.