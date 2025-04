8:54 PM: SPD and SPD are arriving at a car-on-side crash at Delridge/Webster. Three people are trapped. Delridge is blocked. Updates to come.

(Added: WSB photos by Jason Grotelueschen)

9:04 PM: All three people have been removed from the crashed vehicle. SFD says all three will be taken to hospital(s).

9:16 PM: Per SFD, one is in serious condition, the other two are less seriously hurt. Police told dispatch they are investigating whether this is DUI-related.