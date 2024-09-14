Three years after its move, Stone Cottage still in search of permanent home

(August 18, 2021, reader photo by Rachel)

Three years after being moved off its site, the Stone Cottage remains in search of its permanent home. The “Save the Stone Cottage” organization asked us to share this open letter/update:

Do you own a possible Stone Cottage site? Let us know now

An update to the West Seattle community:

Time flies! We just passed the three-year mark since the one-of-a-kind 90-year-old Stone Cottage was moved on Aug. 18, 2021, from its original site across from Don Armeni Boat Ramp one mile south to temporary storage on Port of Seattle property.

In the past three years, our Save the Stone Cottage committee has examined a variety of options in great detail. To determine the best possible future for this unique building, adorned with 15,000 beach stones, we have studied options for it to be situated on public land or private property near the West Seattle shoreline.

We have narrowed possible final locations to a few select sites. Because some of them involve potential real-estate transactions, we will not disclose them at this point.

We are, however, optimistic. Moreover, we are grateful that we can envision a not-too-distant day when we can carry out the vision that we communicated to the public, the original cottage owners and the hundreds of volunteers and donors to this unique and heartfelt preservation project.

They entrusted us with an inspiring mission: to save and relocate the Stone Cottage within the West Seattle community so that it can be enjoyed for generations to come.

As we near a final decision, we ask that if there is any owner of property near West Seattleâ€™s shoreline who would like for us to consider such a parcel in our deliberations, the time to let us know is now. At 24-by-36 feet, the Stone Cottage totals 864 square feet. Contact us by email at info@SavetheStoneCottage.org.

We also renew our thanks to our fiscal sponsor, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, as well as to Chainqui Development and many other partners and supporters, all of whom are saluted on our website.

Good things do not always come easily or quickly. This is a lesson we have learned in the trenches. But we look forward to the time when all of West Seattle can celebrate a new home for a restored Stone Cottage, which has long been a cherished symbol of the heritage of the Duwamish peninsula.

Onward!

The Save the Stone Cottage LLC

Deb Barker, John Bennett, Mike Shaughnessy, principals

info@SavetheStoneCottage.org