REMINDER: Parks Board hearing Thursday on newest summer-hours proposal for Alki Beach, Don Armeni, more

By Hayden Yu Andersen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

This Thursday (April 10), the city’s advisory Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners is holding a public hearing and possible vote on park-hours changes for this summer. Some of the proposals concern West Seattle parks, as we first reported last month.

If you’d like to attend the hearing or provide comments on the proposed changes, you can show up in-person or on Zoom, as explained on the agenda document. The meeting is at Parks HQ at 100 Dexter Ave. N. downtown and begins at 6:30 pm Thursday.

Key points of the proposal: Permanent seasonal changes that will apply every summer going forward are proposed for several parks, including Alki Beach.

The proposal basically would have parks closing one hour earlier. Here’s the slide used during last month’s briefing, which shows the proposed hourly changes for Alki and other parks.

“Seasonal” means Memorial Day to Labor Day, in this context.

Another West Seattle waterfront park, Don Armeni Boat Ramp on Harbor Avenue, also has a seasonal hour change proposal from 24 hours to 4 am to 10:30 pm, which is in alignment with the proposed hour changes for Alki and others.

One more West Seattle note – Hamilton Viewpoint Park has a proposed permanent hourly change from 4 am to 11:30 pm to 6 am to 10 pm.

As explained on the agenda document, if you want to comment during the hearing, sign up via email before 5 pm Thursday. The final decision is up to SPR Superintendent AP Diaz to make next month.