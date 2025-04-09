Theater, poetry, soccer, politics, much more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Kevin Freitas, West Seattle as seen from above this morning)

Here’s what’s up for the rest of your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore’s new location. (4522 California SW)

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, 2-4:30 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: 3-3:30 pm, come enjoy story time with your toddler(s)! (9010 35th SW)

SPORTS: Two local soccer matches – West Seattle HS vs. Lincoln at 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), Chief Sealth IHS vs. Franklin at 4:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm free drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER AT MARINATION: 5-8 pm, you can order from Marination ma kai (1660 Harbor SW) and if you mention the Alki Co-op Preschool fundraiser, part of the proceeds will go toward the school – more info in our calendar listing.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it instead of discarding it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Pre-meeting presentation starts at 6, meeting at 7, online this month – details in our calendar listing, including the link for registering to attend.

COFFEEHOUSE POETRY: 6-8 pm, it’s the monthly night for PoetryBridge at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: Monthly event at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), 6 pm, all levels and ages, membership not required, coincides with Taco Night if you want to have dinner too!

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Open invitation to the group’s weekly meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW)

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are invited to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

KUNDALINI YOGA & GONG BATH: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

MUSIC BINGO: Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

PREVIEW NIGHT AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW), it’s discount preview night for the new production “Athena,” by Gracie Gardner – get tickets here.

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations on our West Seattle list: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready to step up to the mic? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

