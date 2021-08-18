West Seattle, Washington

18 Wednesday

59℉

HAPPENING NOW: Stone Cottage on the move

August 18, 2021 12:22 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle history | West Seattle news

The next big chapter in the Stone Cottage‘s history is being written tonight, with the little stone-studded house getting moved off its soon-to-be-redeveloped site at 1123 Harbor Avenue SW. Destination: Port of Seattle land about a mile southeast, until a permanent home is found. A crowd is here to watch renowned structural movers Nickel Bros take the house to its interim home; we’ll be updating as it goes. First, shown above, the truck is moving into position.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Stone Cottage on the move"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.