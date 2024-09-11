Seattle Public Library announces fall hours; no additions, few changes for branches in West Seattle

The Seattle Public Library> has announced its fall schedule, which increases its systemwide open hours by six percent – 77 more hours, from 1,283 hours per week to 1,360 hours per week. None of those added hours will be in West Seattle; we compared the fall schedules for local branches to the current schedules, and found only one with any changes at all.

LIBRARY OPEN HOURS BEGINNING WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25, Library locations will operate according to the schedules listed below, which will also be posted at the Library’s Hours and Locations page. When branches are scheduled to be closed, their book returns will remain open and patron holds will be extended.

Delridge Branch - no change

Mon 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tue 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wed Noon to 8 p.m.

Thu Noon to 8 p.m.

Fri 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun Closed

High Point Branch – Wednesday/Thursday hours change

Mon 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tue 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wed Noon to 8 p.m. (currently 10 am-6 pm)

Thu Noon to 8 p.m. (currently 10 am-8 pm)

Fri 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Southwest Branch – no change

Mon 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tue Noon to 8 p.m.

Wed Noon to 8 p.m.

Thu 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fri 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat Closed

Sun 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Seattle Branch – no change

Mon 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tue Noon to 8 p.m.

Wed 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thu 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fri Closed

Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.