HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, September edition

6:22 PM: Evening sunshine is making this a great night to get out on the West Seattle Art Walk!

Our first stop, the West Seattle Art Tour preview at NOR Design and Construction (5953 California SW). Above is Carolyn Autenrieth, one of the artists who’ll be hosting a studio stop on the September 21 tour (#6); below, milliner Izzie Lewis, who will be participating in another stop with her hats:

The space at NOR is full of artists and samples of their work, plus snacks, so stop by tonight and find out more about the Art Tour! We’re on our way to other spots – this post on the Art Walk website has shortcuts to the venue list and map for tonight. More to come!

6:47 PM: You still have another hour to go see one, two, or even all three of tonight’s Art of Music mini-concerts. We just stopped in at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW, venue change) to listen to the Toujaise Flute Duo:

Jennie Goldberg and Jaime Cornutt comprise the duo (perhaps you’ve seen/heard them during “Flutes in the Forest” concerts at Schmitz Preserve Park). They’re playing until 7:45 pm, as are Trevor Ras at Welcome Road Winery (3804 California SW) and McPage & Powell at Pine Lake Cellars (5405 California SW). Art receptions elsewhere along The Walk are continuing until at least 8. P.S. Bonus music in The Junction – Johnny Nails in-store at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) starting at 7!