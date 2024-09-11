From poetry to. politics to police, and much more, on the list for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Juvenile red-tailed hawk, descending from its perch on a tree high above photographer James Tilley’s backyard)

Some major events tonight, so even though we’re running late today, can’t skip the reminder list of what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always preview the hours, days, and weeks ahead – we’re adding to it frequently):

TODDLER STORY TIME AT THE LIBRARY: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: This month’s meeting is online and begins with a 5:30 pm pre-meeting program focused on Project 2025. Go here to register to get the link to attend.

MEMORIAL FOR AYSENUR EZGI EYGI: As previously announced, a gathering is planned tonight at Alki to celebrate the life the former West Seattleite killed last week at a protest in the West Bank. (57th/Alki)

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places where you play tonight: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

TALK WITH POLICE AND YOUR CITY COUNCILMEMBER: The quarterly Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting at 6:30 pm at the precinct (2300 SW Webster) is open to all. Bring questions and concerns. Guest speaker: District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka.

AUTHOR EVENT: Q&A with West Seattle romance author Annie Marcus, celebrating her new book “Small Town Romance,” 6:30 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

YOGA IN THE PARK: Two West Seattle teachers lead this outdoor-yoga event at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle), 6:30 pm – follow the link for ticket info.

POETRY AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: PoetryBridge at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

PIANO NIGHT: All requests! 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO X 2: One night, two options! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo at 7:30 pm Wednesdays, hosted by Mingo Maniac.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The spotlight is yours! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THEATER: Preview night for “Guards at the Taj,” new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm – tickets here.

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can get it onto West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!