FOLLOWUP: Memorial vigil planned at Alki Beach for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

Thanks to everyone who sent the link. A memorial vigil for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who grew up in West Seattle, is planned for Wednesday night at Alki Beach. She is the 26-year-old recent UW graduate – and former West Seattle HS (yearbook photo at right), Madison MS, and Alki Elementary student – shot and killed by Israeli soldiers during a protest in the West Bank last Friday. The memorial announcement posted on social media says that Alki was one of her favorite places and invites people to gather 6:30 pm-9 pm Wednesday on the beach across from Blue Moon Burgers (57th SW and Alki SW). Meantime, the Associated Press reports today that the Israeli military says Ms. Eygi was likely shot “indirectly and unintentionally” by its soldiers, also reporting that her family released a statement saying in part “we are deeply offended by the suggestion that her killing by a trained sniper was in any way unintentional.” They have called for the U.S. to launch its own investigation.