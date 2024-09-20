COUNTDOWN: One week until West Seattle Junction Fall Wine Walk!

The West Seattle Junction Association‘s Wine Walks always sell out – so if you’re interested in next Friday’s Wine Walk but not yet in possession of a ticket, snap one up now! We just talked with WSJA leaders, and three-quarters of the September 27 tickets already have been spoken for. Haven’t been on a Wine Walk? 27 venues in The Junction are hosting 29 wineries (listed here), so you get to visit local businesses while enjoying local wine. (Including three WSB sponsors – Viscon Cellars hosted at CAPERS, Spruce Hill Winery hosted at Rush Hour, and the new location of Emerald Water Anglers hosting Wandering Wolf.) First you check in – starting at 5 pm – at your choice of two spots, Jet City Labs or Row House, and then you have until 9 pm to do your Wine Walk-ing. Tickets are $37, including 14 tastings, a bottle tote bag for purchases, and a logo-decorated wine glass for all of your sips. This is a fundraiser for WSJA, the nonprofit that, with the support of Junction businesses, produces a long list of events throughout the year and oversees business-district beautification and safety efforts too. Go here to get your ticket(s)! P.S. For bottle-buyers, we’re told there’ll be a “valet” spot again this time where you can store purchases while you’re still Wine-Walk’ing.