Avalon gets trashed

September 14, 2024 4:57 pm
That’s one of several reader photos we’ve received of an unceremoniously strewn pile of stuff on the sidewalk and street in front of the Westside Flats apartment building at 3233 SW Avalon Way. The first reader to mention it said the pile showed up sometime last night. Police logs indicate it’s been reported, but it’s still there as of a short time ago. We advised one concerned reader that sidewalk/street obstructions can be reported to SDOT‘s 24/7 dispatch line at 206-386-1218; they called but got stuck on longterm hold. The city of course has mechanisms for reporting illegal dumping, but this seems more urgent than Find It Fix It. What led to it, we don’t (yet) know.

  • Al King September 14, 2024 (5:02 pm)
    Would be worth digging through to see if there’s anything with a name or address on it.

  • Jay September 14, 2024 (5:05 pm)
    I live in that area and yesterday is when that pile showed up. It looked like someone was getting kicked out or evicted from that building as several people were carrying the stuff out and setting it on the curb. Then last night and this morning I noticed random people pulling up and rustling through the pile and tossing things they didnâ€™t take. 

  • Bmc September 14, 2024 (5:05 pm)
    OMG this is so awfulâ€¦. Cameras? Sorry for all the folks that have to look at it deal with isâ€¦. We in Mad Max times for sure :(

  • NotOnHolden September 14, 2024 (5:27 pm)
    The pile was there around 3:30 during my bike commute home on Friday the 13th.

