11 options for your West Seattle Monday

(Harbor seal, photographed off T-107 Park by Steve Bender)

Ready to change up your Monday routine? Most of what’s on this list from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar happens weekly!

BABY STORY TIME: Bring little ones up to 2 years old to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), noon-12:30 pm, for story time!

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: At 2 pm, councilmembers take turns discussing what’s ahead for the week. Here’s the agenda (which explains how to listen in – no comment period at these meetings).

DOG SWIMMING IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: Second of seven days during which your dog is welcome to swim in the Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club pool before it’s drained for the offseason. 4-7 pm, $5 per visit or $25 for the entire week through Sunday. More info in our calendar listing. (11003 31st SW)

FOOD TRUCK IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: Also in AH, new location for the rotating weekly food-truck visit, 40th SW & SW 107th.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: All welcome at free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community hosts meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnam is open – tonight you can listen to live music from The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

SING TONIGHT! 9 pm start for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

If you have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!