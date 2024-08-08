WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Smoky-sky sunset

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Thanks for the photos! The forecast warned smoky haze would move in this afternoon, and it tinted the sunset in a big way.

(Photo by Lana from Gatewood)

Earlier this week, the state Smoke Information site suggested two fires in our state and two in Canada might contribute to the haze, which is expected to linger through tomorrow, and then get “scoured out” over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. So far the air quality isn’t horrible but it’s definitely worse than usual, so take care if you’re vulnerable.