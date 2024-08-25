WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Here’s what’s happening today/tonight

(Western Tanager photographed in Gatewood by Mark Dale)

Here’s our list for the final Sunday in August, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT OPEN: One more reminder – this weekend’s planned resurfacing-project closure was canceled because of rain, so the bridge between Highway 99 and I-5 is open. We’ll get an update Monday on the coming week’s closure plan.

MARATHON SWIMMERS’ RELAY: As announced earlier this week by the Northwest Open Water Swimming Association:

An all-female relay, supported by a female pilot and a female observer (local marathon swimmer Stephanie Zimmerman) will swim an unprecedented route for NOWSA from Alki Point Lighthouse, around Blake Island, and back to the lighthouse. Melissa Kegler, a Triple Crown marathon swimmer (English Channel, Catalina Channel, around Manhattan Island) spearheads the relay, which includes women covering all decades from 30-70: Becky Smith, Carol Horowitz, Guila Muir, Emily White, and Shea DeWald. They are all “Notorious Alki Swimmers” who you will find swimming regularly from the Alki Bathhouse, and Carol, Emily, and Shea are West Seattle residents. Boat support will be provided by Seastr PNW, an organization dedicated to inclusive access to waterborne activities for people who have been historically excluded from the maritime industry and water sports. They will be starting from the Alki Lighthouse at 8 am, and returning back sometime in the afternoon.

Once their swim begins, you can track their progress here.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) is cooking one up for you today, 8 am-noon – details in our calendar listing.

BIG BLUE TRUCK: Fourth weekend for the West Seattle return of the Northwest Center‘s donation-dropoff truck (WSB sponsor)! You’ll find it outside WaFd Bank (4102 California SW). Our calendar listing has info on what items the truck will accept. 9 am-5 pm.

SWIM IN THE SOUND: Ready for a much shorter Puget Sound swim than the one we mentioned above? At 9 am, you can join the weekly group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 9 am, the Westies meet up at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon) for this week’s Sunday run.

WORSHIP AND PICNIC IN THE PARK: You’re invited to join Peace Lutheran Church for outdoor worship followed by a potluck picnic, at Lincoln Park Picnic Shelter #1 (south end of park), 9:30 am, more info on the church website.

DEEP SEA CONSERVATION FESTIVAL: As previewed here, a West Seattle student and Girl Scout is on a mission to help you learn about and appreciate this amazing ecosystem – so if you can get to the UW Fisheries Science Building between 10 am and 5 pm, that’s where you can do it!

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, midsummer produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon) P.S. Market managers are asking shoppers to take an online survey.

SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: Pop-up shopping experience – apparel, art, music too – behind Carmilia’s, in the alley behind the east side of the 4500 block of California SW, 10 am-3 pm. More info in our calendar listing.

TROLL ANNIVERSARY: First anniversary of Bruun Idun‘s dedication at Lincoln Park. You can visit, but the 10 am restoration work party in her honor has maxed out on participants, so it’s too late to join that.

YOUTH BALLET AUDITIONS: Reminder, today is tryout day for “The Magical Doll Maker” – presented by West Seattle-based Seattle Civic Dance Theater, with auditions this afternoon in Burien. Info’s in our preview; tryout registration is here.

FESTIVAL CENTROAMERICANO: Free all-ages celebration of Central American cultures, noon-5 pm at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW). Live music, dance, art, food, more.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open to the public today, noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Elsewhere at Lincoln Park, if it’s open today (check 206-684-7796 after 9 am), you’ll find this 7-days-a-week city wading pool, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

SOUTHWEST POOL CLOSED: Maintenance and repair work continues.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Second-to-last chance this season! U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers are at Alki Point Lighthouse today for free tours starting at 1 pm; get there by 3:45 pm for the last tour of the day. (3201 Alki SW)

WESTWOOD VILLAGE END-OF-SUMMER BASH: 1-4 pm in the breezeway north of Big 5 and Fitness 19, free activities – details in our calendar listing.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: August gathering, 3 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – our calendar listing has info on this month’s discussion topic.

HEALING CIRCLE: 4-6 pm at Nurture Wellbeing (6307 California SW) – pre-registration required.

FREE OUTDOOR COMMUNITY YOGA: 6 pm at Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Drive SW) – details in our calendar listing.

GONG BATH & NATURE MEDITATION: 7 pm at Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Drive SW) – ticket link’s in our calendar listing.

JET CITY IMPROV @ ARTSWEST: Sold out!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Enjoy Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

