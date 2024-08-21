WEEKEND PREVIEW: Local student and Scout invites you to Deep Sea Conservation Festival on Sunday

Before 17-year-old Ellen Rikhof returns to West Seattle High School when classes start in two weeks, she hopes to welcome you to an event she’s presenting as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award work. Her “Deep Sea Conservation Festival” happens this Sunday (August 25), 10 am to 5 pm at the UW Fisheries Science Building – not in West Seattle, but Ellen is hoping to help people from all over the area learn more about the deep-sea ecosystem!

She says that the festival – free to attend – will feature “booths, speakers, crafts, live music, food, and much more … Everyone, regardless of age, background, and expertise, is invited to explore the complexity of the deep sea, the intersection between a healthy ocean and a healthy community, and solutions to current threats to this vibrant ecosystem.” Her project includes “local and global partners such as the Sustainable Ocean Alliance, Seattle Aquarium, and Marine Conservation Institute” with the intent “to swirl together education, inspiration, and action to preserve the deep sea.”

The Fisheries Science Building is on the UW campus at 1122 NE Boat Street – here’s a map.