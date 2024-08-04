OPEN AUDITIONS: Seattle Civic Dance Theatre tryouts coming up for ‘The Magical Doll Maker’

While we’re talking about dance – West Seattle-based Seattle Civic Dance Theatre asked us to let you know they’re having free, open auditions later this month for its 34th annual presentation of “The Magical Doll Maker.” The open ballet auditions for ages 8 through 18 will be on Sunday, August 25 – here’s the schedule:

Beginning level dancers 12 pm- 1 pm Intermediate/Advanced level dancers 1 pm-2 pm Auditions will be held at 15811 Ambaum Blvd. SW, Suite 160, Burien To Register: Find the link here or email Allison, SCDT Board President, at scdtboard@gmail.com

There’s more information about the tryouts on this flyer.