VIDEO: This year’s West Seattle Farmers’ Market Zucchini 500

A busier-than-usual Sunday news stream swept away our chance to show you this until now, but it’s too cute to just skip. Every August, the Neighborhood Farmers’ Markets offer kids the chance to use free zucchinis and accessories to build and race “vegetable vehicles,” and yesterday was West Seattle kids’ turn. Above is our video of two young racers giving it a try. Volunteers, including members of the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, helped kids pick out the components:

Then, the task of creating that “vegetable vehicle”:

And the final touches before moving on to the track:

The Zucchini 500 is on its way next to the farmers’ markets in Lake City, Columbia City, and Magnolia.