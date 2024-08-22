West Seattle, Washington

SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT: Rainy forecast cancels weekend work again

August 22, 2024 11:55 am
New work schedule for the rest of the week, according to SDOT‘s Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project team. The two eastbound left lanes will close overnight tonight as planned, but no weekend work, per project spokesperson Dr. Matthew Howard: “We will NOT be performing any work on the bridge after tonight due to rain in the forecast. So Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday night, there will be no lane closures and people can use the Viaduct at will.” A rainy forecast – borne out with half an inch of rain – canceled last weekend’s closure plan too.

