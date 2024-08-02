Memorial service August 23 for Patricia Lee Wunder, 1949-2024

Family and friends will gather August 23 to remember Patti Wunder. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with her community:

Patricia (Patti) Lee Wunder

January 18, 1949 – May 16, 2024

Patti lived all but one year of her life in West Seattle, attending Lafayette Elementary, James Madison Junior High and West Seattle High schools; then on to Highline Junior College and the University of Washington.

Patti’s faith in and love of God gave her strength and helped sustain her for her entire life and she developed some life-long friendships through her faith. Although there were rough patches on Patti’s journey, she always knew God was walking beside her and loving her.

Patti is survived by her brother, John (Flora), their daughter Michelle (Troy) Johnson and their son Johnny and his son, Seve. She is also survived by her brother Rob (Sheryl) and their two sons, Robbie and Joey, cousins Karen (Yazel), Claire and Charlotte Boudour and many other cousins.

Patti’s memorial service will be at Peace Lutheran Church, 8316 39th Ave SW, on August 23 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the HealthWell Foundation would be greatly appreciated.