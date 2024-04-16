FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy YMCA adds classes along with expanded hours, new-membership deal

We’ve been reporting on the expanded hours at the Fauntleroy YMCA (9140 California SW; WSB sponsor), responding to community requests voiced after the branch’s future was called into question at the start of the year. Those new hours are official as of this week: 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm Mondays through Thursdays. And as of this week, classes have relaunched – starting with circuit at 9:30 am Mondays and Wednesdays, yoga at 9:30 am Tuesdays and 10:30 am Thursdays, and Zumba at 10:30 am Wednesdays (see the full Fauntleroy schedule here). To welcome more people in to enjoy the classes and facility, the Y is offering new memberships for the next two weeks with no joining fee – go here to sign up, and use the code WSJOIN2024. The no-fee offer continues through April 30.