City gets state funding to study how to increase tree canopy over part of south West Seattle

August 8, 2024 3:41 pm
If you’re in the area of West Seattle shown on the map below, the city will be studying ways to increase the tree canopy in your neighborhood:

This is one of four census tracts around the city – the only one in West Seattle – covered by a state grant discussed briefly at this past Tuesday’s meeting of the Transportation Committee, chaired by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka:

Councilmembers have to approve acceptance of grants, so that’s why SDOT had to explain this $302,000 grant to them. During the short briefing, SDOT explained that the census tracts covered by the grant average only 25 percent tree-canopy cover, and the money will be used to look for opportunities to increase that. The department provided this link to the state’s announcement of the grants earlier this year; as noted during the meeting, whatever the studies find would potentially be used to pursue other funding to actually plant trees.

