Bridge traffic alert, art, shopping, Shakespeare x 2, more for your West Seattle Sunday

We start again today with a major traffic alert:

(SDOT camera’s latest look at the Spokane St. Viaduct)

EASTBOUND SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT CLOSED: Another reminder, the all-weekend-long closure continues for the Spokane Street Viaduct – the continuation of the high bridge from the Highway 99 overpass to I-5 – and that’s been backing up the rest of the eastbound bridge, since everyone has to exit to NB 99. This is for the ongoing resurfacing project, and the closure will be repeated next weekend.

Otherwise, here’s what’s happening on your summer Sunday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

SUMMER SCRAMBLE CONCLUDES: Final day for the four-day West Seattle scavenger hunt organized by Alice Kuder – still time to jump in! Solve the clues, get a chance at a treasure chest – as explained here.

GLASS FLOAT HUNT CONTINUES: Fourth day for this, too – continuing into mid-August. 100 handcrafted glass floats were hidden around West Seattle – details here!

ART ON THE CORNER: 8 am-3 pm at 39th/Holden, artist Bonnie sells her work to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank.

BIG BLUE TRUCK RETURNS: Second day of the Northwest Center‘s donation-dropoff truck‘s return to West Seattle! You’ll find it outside WaFd Bank (4102 California SW). Our calendar listing has info on what items the truck will accept. 9 am-5 pm.

ADMIRAL CHURCH FOOD DRIVE: Continues today – drop off nonperishable-food donations at the church (4320 SW Hill) 9 am-noon.

PLUNGE INTO THE SOUND: At 9 am, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB = ORCA COMMUNITY 5K: 9 am, the Westies meet up with other groups for a free community 5K starting from Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) to get ready for next month’s Orca Half.

BEE GARDEN TLC: Can you spare two hours to help at the West Seattle Bee Garden today? 10 am-noon, details here. (Lanham/Graham)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, midsummer produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

SMALL BUSINESS POP-UP MARKET: See who’s selling at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) today, 10 am-2 pm.

SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: Pop-up shopping experience – music and food too – behind Carmilia’s, in the alley behind the east side of the 4500 block of California SW, 10 am-3 pm. More info in our calendar listing.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open to the public today, noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the season continues for the 7-days-a-week city wading pool, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

NO ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS TODAY: U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers are busy with Seafair. But tours will resume next Sunday (August 11).

SHAKESPEARE DOUBLE HEADER: Two condensed “Backyard Bard” free performances by GreenStage at Delridge Playfield (4501 Delridge Way SW) this afternoon – 3 pm, “All’s Well That Ends Well“; 4:15 pm, “Julius Caesar.”

BLUE ANGELS: Scheduled to go up just after 3:30 pm again today. Looking for West Seattle views? This might help.

GONG BATH & NATURE MEDITATION: 7:30 pm at Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Drive SW) – ticket link’s in our calendar listing.

(Saturday night’s sunset – photo by Curry Gibson)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Enjoy Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Organizing and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!