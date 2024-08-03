BLUE ANGELS: Wondering what you can see from West Seattle?

The Blue Angels have one more Seafair show, scheduled to start just after 3:30 pm Sunday. While the show is intended for spectators along Lake Washington, you can get glimpses from West Seattle – photos like Monica Zaborac‘s above, from Harbor Avenue, and the one by David Hutchinson featured in our daily highlight list today are proof. One reader has gone even farther and documented what they saw today – reader J. Newquist shares this:

On Saturday 8/3/24 I took note of “significantly loud” passes over West Seattle by the Blue Angels. As we know, by the time you hear them, it’s too late. The following is a short list of the best times to look up, if you are staying around home for the show. For reference, my viewpoint is roughly the “jog” at the north end of the West Seattle Golf Course; the corner of SW Avalon Way and SW Genesee St. Naturally our geography means it doesn’t take much to get better, or worse views, but the roar we hear are about the same. All times are based on the satellite times of cell phones, but are still approximate. Sunday’s show is expected to follow the same times as these recorded Saturday times.

3:30 pm “Fat Albert,” the C-130, turned from the north over West Seattle on its way back south. While not as loud as the jets, it is a closer view.

3:55 pm: After an over-the lake formation, one plane headed towards downtown while the other headed east towards West Seattle before turning north to regroup.

4:01 pm: Following a similar flight path to the previous entry, another solo plane headed east before turning, creating another loud roar.

4:11 pm: A diamond formation of 4 headed north towards downtown, then looped back to the west, then south, giving us the view in the included photo.