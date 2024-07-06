WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen clothes, toys, backpacks

Sent by Aileen:

Last night my car was broken into. 30th/Webster. I was exhausted coming back from a trip and it was hot and I wasn’t thinking clearly, didn’t get the whole car emptied! If anyone has time to be on the lookout, (social media), Craigslist, buy sell trade sites, garage sales, these are what the bastards stole: Gray Gregory Jade 63 backpackers backpack, Blue Gregory Wander 50 Kids pack, full of dirty but pricey clothes, my favorite Ciccia wrap dress, a Seaa Surf/Swimsuit, Bambody underwear, Elomi Cate bras, my pink Sarah McLachlan tank top, an Orcas Island t-shirt, 2 pairs of jeans, green Adidas warmup pants, lots of size 10 boys clothes and his swimsuit/rashguard too, plus 4 Shashibos, 32 Hot Wheels and 2 Squishmallows. Please let me know if you find any of our items, happy to pay you for them. Special place reserved in hell for the bastard that took the bag of my kid’s toys.