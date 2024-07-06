West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: E-bikes stolen by burglar(s) – and what they left behind

July 6, 2024 12:26 pm
Andrew reports this happened overnight:

Last night somebody broke into our detached garage in Fauntleroy/Arbor Heights and stole our three eBikes – three Rad bikes – an orange Rad Wagon, a black Rad Cruiser and a foldable white Rad Expand.

And, it gets a little weird, the thieves LEFT some items behind – two blue inflatable paddle boards.

It took us a while to figure out that the paddle boards were likely stolen from a neighbor then dumped when the thieves found something better (our eBikes).

If you have any information, the preliminary SPD report # is T00005086 – we’ll substitute the permanent number available.

  • Laura July 6, 2024 (1:19 pm)
    I’m so sorry to hear this happened to you. Same thing happened to us 2 weeks ago near 42nd and Brandon. 2 e-bikes and my gravel bike. Our kid is really upset we can’t go for bike rides right now. We are at a loss on how to proceed. Police aren’t doing anything. Insurance is a joke these days. It’s all very upsetting. 

