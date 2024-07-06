WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: E-bikes stolen by burglar(s) – and what they left behind

Andrew reports this happened overnight:
Last night somebody broke into our detached garage in Fauntleroy/Arbor Heights and stole our three eBikes – three Rad bikes – an orange Rad Wagon, a black Rad Cruiser and a foldable white Rad Expand.
And, it gets a little weird, the thieves LEFT some items behind – two blue inflatable paddle boards.
It took us a while to figure out that the paddle boards were likely stolen from a neighbor then dumped when the thieves found something better (our eBikes).
If you have any information, the preliminary SPD report # is T00005086 – we’ll substitute the permanent number available.
