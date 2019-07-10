Sesame Street event to bring thousands to Lincoln Park later this month

When Sesame Street announced back in April that its 50th-anniversary tour would include a Seattle stop, the exact location was TBA. Leaders of two West Seattle neighborhood organizations have been notified that the event will be held at Lincoln Park. The Fauntleroy and Morgan Junction Community Associations have both been notified by organizers that the event is set for 9 am-3 pm on Saturday, July 27th, with setup the day before. The notification shows that it’ll be at the open field area near the north parking lot. The organizers expect 4,000 people to attend, but not all at once; the notice explains, “Please note that this is a free, ticketed event whereby guests are required to reserve a time slot in advance.” The event will include a 30-to-40-minute stage show presented multiple times as part of a “family fun festival,” according to the official announcement of Sesame Street’s visit, which also will include filming around Seattle. This is the second-to-last stop on the tour. The RSVP link from here doesn’t seem to go anywhere so we’re checking on whether that means it’s sold out.