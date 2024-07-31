TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Last day of July

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, July 31.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Becoming sunny, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:46 am, while sunset will be at 8:44 pm.

ROAD WORK

*The Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project has begun. Tonight’s closure plan: Full eastbound closure, 7 pm-6 am. (EB bridge exit to NB 99 will remain open.)

*Installation of speed cushions/humps continues along Alki Avenue; after weekend work, we noticed crews doing more installation on Tuesday.

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, likely into early 2025. But SDOT now says it will NOT have weekend closures of the entire bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.

*Highway 99 tunnel closure 10 pm Friday-6 am Saturday for maintenance.

TRANSIT NOTES, WITH METRO FLEX

Metro Flex – Second week for this on-demand service in Delridge (and South Park), starting a two-year pilot. Here’s how it works.

Metro buses – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. The real-time map will show you where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (West Seattle Bridge cameras are back but some others remain out)

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!