FOLLOWUP: Installation begins for new speed cushions/humps on Harbor and Alki Avenues

Thanks for the tip! SDOT crews were out today working on some of the 10 new speed cushion/hump sets promised for the Alki/Harbor Avenue area. We found three now in place on Harbor – near Jack Block Park‘s main entrance (photo above), near Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), and near the West Bay Coffee drive-thru. We reported last Monday on the locations where the new speed humps/cushions are planned, shown on this map:

The ones now in place on Harbor are the easternmost ones shown on that map. The new Alki Avenue locations have been marked off; construction wasn’t supposed to start before tomorrow but impending rainy weather may have factored into the change of plan. The city hopes the added humps/cushions will reduce racing and other aggressive-driving problems; as per City Councilmember Rob Saka‘s Monday announcement, SDOT also is still planning some lane narrowing, and is considering whether anything can be done with the Duwamish Head angle-parking zone, which nearby residents want to see changed to reduce its appeal as a gathering spot.