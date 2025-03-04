READER REPORT: Cookie customer helps Girl Scouts ‘bring some light and joy to West Seattle’

As we’ve been mentioning daily, it’s cookie-selling season for Girl Scouts, and dozens of local Scouts will be out again this afternoon doing just that. One troop leader sent us the story of a surprising sale last weekend, a story she hopes will “bring some positive news to our neighbors instead of just the scary stuff.” Here’s the story behind the photo you see above:

This past Saturday, 3/1, Troop 40028 was selling our Girl Scout cookies in front of Easy Street when a local West Seattle resident approached and said he “wanted to buy out our Booth.” Our Troop has been selling cookies for 6 years and we have never had this happen; make no mistake, this resident was drawn in by our excitement, enthusiasm, and spunk (we love selling cookies and talking to people). This man then proceeded to explain that all these cookies weren’t for him but rather he wanted us to hand them out to people as a gift. Our excitement went into overload; our girls had so much fun giving away boxes to our West Seattle neighbors! This West Seattle hero came back to our Booth about an hour later with “one more surprise” – as a frequent diner and supporter of Easy Street Records, Scott Scrivner, asked if he could purchase Easy Street merchandise for our Girl Scouts!

I asked Scott why he was being so kind and generous. He explained that the girls brightened his day and inspired him. Scott went on to explain that now more than ever, we have to show that there is kindness and good people and we need to bring some light and joy to West Seattle.

We hope that this story serves as a reminder of the kind and generous people that live in our community and inspires others to do good and help each other.

For our Troop, this was very meaningful; in our 6 years as Girl Scouts we have given time and cookie funds to support Mary’s Place, Girl Scouts of Western Washington, Senior Living Facilities, and (SFD Station) 37. We do park cleanups and we mentor younger Girl Scouts. Giving back is at the core of our Troop values and this moment felt like the community was giving our daughters a big thank you for their efforts. Thank you to Scott Scrivner (honorary Troop Member) for your kindness with our community and for making this day so special for our girls. This is a cookie season we will never forget.

—Jess McDonald & Robin Graham (Troop Leaders) & the Girls and Families of 40028.