Beach naturalist program will be back, Seattle Aquarium says, but with changes

(File photo)

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

“It’s not cancelled.”

That’s the word from the Seattle Aquarium, which confirmed to WSB that its popular Beach Naturalist program will be back at select Puget Sound waterfront parks this summer, albeit with changes. Staff that worked on the program were among a dozen Aquarium employees laid off last month to address a budget shortfall, and the program has been on “pause” since then, spurring fears from volunteers and others that the program would be shuttered. Some contacted WSB with their concerns, so we looked into it.

For 20+ years, the naturalist program has trained hundreds of volunteers to meet park users at the tideline to safely observe and learn about starfish, sea slugs, and other aquatic life that becomes visible as the tide recedes. Lincoln Park and Constellation Park in West Seattle have been among the consistent locations over the years, with school field trips and other groups joining the throngs of park visitors to see the lowest tides of the year and on other selected days.

Aquarium spokesperson Tim Kuniholm describes the program as a “beloved tradition” that is valued for its connections to the community, but also one that will benefit from some changes that are “long overdue.” He says the Aquarium team assessing the program is, among other things, looking at new connections “working with community partners in more diverse communities.” Specifics are not yet available, though Kuniholm confirmed, “It will look different.”

(File photo)

Typically, volunteer training starts in March, but that is also on pause until the program details are finalized. The Aquarium is expecting to have more to share soon about how the program will operate in 2025. The beach naturalists have traditionally been out during the lowest daytime tides of the warm months (last year, the events started in May), with a few nighttime low-tide events too.

If you have comments about the program, the Seattle Aquarium is a nonprofit, overseen by a board of directors whose membership and contact info is here.