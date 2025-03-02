HAPPENING NOW: Third day of in-person sales for Girl Scout Cookies

(WSB photo)

During today’s West Seattle Farmers’ Market, we found members of Girl Scout Troop 40622 selling cookies outside Easy Street Records – one of many spots you can buy them in-person for the next two weeks. Many troops are at supermarkets – Troop 41268 sent this photo and report from Admiral Safeway during their first cookie-booth shift on Friday afternoon:

Our Brownie troop 41268 got a special customer who happened to be shopping at Safeway Admiral!

You can use this lookup to find your nearest cookie booths. Scouts are listed as selling cookies until 8 tonight, for example, at many local grocery stores, including West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), both QFCs, all three Safeways, and Trader Joe’s; a cookie booth is also on the schedule at Marination ma kai on Seacrest Pier until 5:30 pm. This year’s cookies are $6/box and Scouts are using their proceeds for a variety of projects – Troop 40622, for example, is mostly interested in “helping animals,” we were told.

(We welcome photos from troops and customers during cookie season – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)