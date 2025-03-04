Mardi Gras at Circa, Southside Revolution Roller Derby skate-a-thon, Westside pizza benefit, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Lots happening for your Tuesday – here are your possibilities, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if you’re a first-timer.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting, noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW). Program is about tea! Details in our calendar listing.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DINE OUT FOR WESTSIDE: 4-9 pm, Mioposto in Admiral (2139 California SW; WSB sponsor) is donating part of the proceeds to the Westside (School) Family Association – details in our calendar listing.

MARDI GRAS AT CIRCA: It’s Fat Tuesday and you can celebrate tonight at Circa (2605 California SW; WSB sponsor)!

Tonight for Mardi Gras we have a full special menu plus our regular menu and are slinging hurricanes all day and night. Crawfish pie, King Cake, grits, and lots more. Decor and music to match! Happy Mardi Gras, West Seattle!!

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: This year’s Girl Scout Cookie in-person sales continue today, after school! Go here to look for a cookie booth near you – multiple troops are selling at various spots, during various time slots, in West Seattle. (Is your troop out selling cookies? Send a pic – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)

HOMEWORK HELP: Students can drop in for free help, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

SOUTHSIDE REVOLUTION SKATE-A-THON: Fundraiser for the junior roller-derby organization, starting at 4:45 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW):

Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby has its annual Skate-a-Thon this Tuesday and Thursday (March 4 and 6). Our skaters will be competing to see how many laps they can skate in 45 minutes, with a few prizes for the skaters who skate the most laps and raise the most money. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, with all proceeds going to cover travel expenses. The goal is to keep the sport accessible by keeping our dues lower and covering most travel costs. You can either donate a flat amount in the name of a skater you know or donate to the league as a whole at southside-revolution.square.site. Our Rebels and Rivals travel teams recently returned from a successful tournament in Santa Cruz, February 21-23, in which the Open division Rebels team went 3-0. (They are now 5-1 on the season.) They will return to Santa Cruz for another tournament in late April.

Schedule today: 4:45-5:30 pm Cadets, 6:15-7 pm Rebels and Rivals.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

TOASTMASTERS 832: Join them online at 6:30 pm to work on your leadership and communication skills. Our calendar listing explains how to get the link.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

OPEN MIC: Signups at 6:30, music at 7 at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has details on signing up before you go.

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 6: Six trivia options for Tuesday night – 7 pm trivia with Amelia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) … and Trivia Tuesdays at Christos on Alki, 7:15 pm (2508 Alki SW).

